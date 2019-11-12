China Taiyuan coal transaction price index down 0.41 pct

China Taiyuan coal transaction price index stood at 134.10 points, down 0.41 percent week on week.

The index, released by China Taiyuan Coal Transaction Center (CTCTC) based in Shanxi, a coal-rich province, reflects the coal price levels and changes in the main production areas of China. It is published every Monday.

Analysts said that the daily coal consumption of thermal power plants was overall relatively low, the inventory was at a high level, and the small amount of purchase was almost from inelastic demand. The market was not active, and the decline of the quotation of some coal types had increased.

With more than 10,000 registered coal traders, the CTCTC is the largest coal trading center in China.

Source: Xinhua