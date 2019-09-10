China Taiyuan coal transaction price index down 0.70 pct

China Taiyuan coal transaction price index stood at 135.58 points Monday, down 0.70 percent week on week.

The index, released by China Taiyuan Coal Transaction Center (CTCTC) based in Shanxi, a coal-rich province, reflects the coal price levels and changes in the main production areas of China. It is published every Monday.

Analysts said that as the weather gets cooler, the residential demand for electricity has significantly decreased in recent days, which weakened the consumption of coal for thermal power production.

With more than 10,000 registered coal traders, the CTCTC is the largest coal trading center in China.

Source: Xinhua