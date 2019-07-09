China Taiyuan coal transaction price index up 0.01 pct

China Taiyuan coal transaction price index stood at 139.79 points on Monday, up 0.01 percent week on week.

The index, released by China Taiyuan Coal Transaction Center (CTCTC) based in Shanxi, a coal-rich province, reflects the coal price levels and changes in the main production areas of China. It is published every Monday.

Analysts said the coal inventory of downstream power plants was relatively high, and the purchase intention was not strong. A small amount of replenishment led to a slight increase in coal prices.

With more than 10,000 registered coal traders, the CTCTC is the largest coal trading center in China.

Source: Xinhua