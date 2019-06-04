China Taiyuan coal transaction price index up 0.06 pct

China Taiyuan coal transaction price index stood at 139.98 points, up 0.06 percent week on week.

The index, released by China Taiyuan Coal Transaction Center (CTCTC) based in Shanxi, a coal-rich province, reflects the coal price levels and changes in the main production areas of China. It is published every Monday.

Analysts said although power plants have limited demand for coal, there is a stable demand from steel mills and coking factories in the short term.

With more than 10,000 registered coal traders, the CTCTC is the largest coal trading center in China.

