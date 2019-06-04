Recent News

  
Home / Commodities / Commodity News / China Taiyuan coal transaction price index up 0.06 pct

China Taiyuan coal transaction price index up 0.06 pct

in Commodity News 04/06/2019

China Taiyuan coal transaction price index stood at 139.98 points, up 0.06 percent week on week.

The index, released by China Taiyuan Coal Transaction Center (CTCTC) based in Shanxi, a coal-rich province, reflects the coal price levels and changes in the main production areas of China. It is published every Monday.

Analysts said although power plants have limited demand for coal, there is a stable demand from steel mills and coking factories in the short term.

With more than 10,000 registered coal traders, the CTCTC is the largest coal trading center in China.
Source: Xinhua

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

captcha

Please enter the CAPTCHA text

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2019 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software