China Taiyuan coal transaction price index up 0.13 pct

China Taiyuan coal transaction price index stood at 139.97 points Monday, up 0.13 percent week on week.

The index, released by China Taiyuan Coal Transaction Center (CTCTC) based in Shanxi, a coal-rich province, reflects the coal price levels and changes in the main production areas of China. It is published every Monday.

Analysts said although the coal inventory of China’s main power plants remained at a high level over the past week, rapid temperature rises in parts of China have driven up power consumption as more turn on air conditioners.

The average daily coal consumption of six main power plants increased by 45,000 tonnes week on week, which led to small rises in coal prices.

With more than 10,000 registered coal traders, the CTCTC is the largest coal trading center in China.

