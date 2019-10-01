China Taiyuan coal transaction price index up 0.16 pct

China Taiyuan coal transaction price index stood at 135.82 points, up 0.16 percent week on week.

The index, released by China Taiyuan Coal Transaction Center (CTCTC) based in Shanxi, a coal-rich province, reflects the coal price levels and changes in the main production areas of China. It is published every Monday.

Analysts said that with the approaching of the National Day holiday and the intensification of safety inspections around the country, the production of coal mines and coal washery in Shanxi Province had been reduced and stopped, and some coal enterprises in some areas kept smooth shipments and coal price had been increased sporadically.

With more than 10,000 registered coal traders, the CTCTC is the largest coal trading center in China.

Source: Xinhua