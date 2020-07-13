China Taiyuan coal transaction price index up 0.75 pct

China Taiyuan coal transaction price index stood at 126.01 points Monday, up 0.75 percent week on week.

The index, released by China Taiyuan Coal Transaction Center (CTCTC) based in Shanxi, a coal-rich province, reflects the coal price levels and changes in the main production areas of China. It is published every Monday.

Analysts said that with the entering of the peak period of summer coal consumption, downstream users were enthusiastic for replenishing coal inventory, plus the consistent tight supply of some coal types in northern ports, the coal prices rise slightly.

With more than 10,000 registered coal traders, the CTCTC is the largest coal trading center in China.

