China Taiyuan coal transaction price index up 0.94 pct

China Taiyuan coal transaction price index stood at 125.03 points Monday, up 0.94 percent week on week.

The index, released by China Taiyuan Coal Transaction Center (CTCTC) based in Shanxi, a coal-rich province, reflects the coal price levels and changes in the main production areas of China. It is published every Monday.

Analysts said daily coal consumption of power plants was relatively high due to the increasing demand for electricity in the whole society, and the decline of the coal inventory of electricity companies stimulated the enthusiasm for coal procurement.

With more than 10,000 registered coal traders, the CTCTC is the largest coal trading center in China.

Source: Xinhua