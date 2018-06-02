We refer to our alert “China implements special security inspections in Qingdao” of 24 April 2018 (here).

On 30 May 2018, Gard’s correspondent in China, Huatai Insurance Agency & Consultant Service Ltd., stated that the municipal Government of Qingdao has decided to improve its management of safety in Qingdao waters during the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and will introduce temporary restrictions on ships entering Qingdao waters between 29 May and 11 June 2018.

In summary, no vessels will be permitted to operate within Fushansuo Bay without special approval and the operation of certain passenger terminals will be suspended. The government is particularly concerned about ships carrying dangerous goods, chemicals and oil and gas products and such vessel may therefore not be permitted entry to Qingdao during this period. From 4 June 2018, anchorages Qianhai No.1, No.2 and No.3 will not be available and ships will be required to anchor at the south anchorage at Chaolian Island. Should the visibility in the area fall below 1 nm during this period, ships will be prohibited from entering or leaving the waters of Jiaozhou Bay altogether. Fishing vessels operating in the area will also be affected.

Please refer to the correspondent’s circular no. PNI1809 describing in detail the extent of the restrictions, their timeframes and the types of vessels affected. Members and clients with vessels trading to China should ensure that Masters and crew are made aware of the restrictions applicable in Qingdao waters between 29 May and 11 June 2018.

Source: Gard (http://www.gard.no/web/updates/content/25604841/china-temporary-restrictions-in-qingdao-port-waters)