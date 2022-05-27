Recent News

  

Home / World Economy / World Economy News / China to advance efforts in joining CPTPP, DEPA trade pacts

China to advance efforts in joining CPTPP, DEPA trade pacts

in World Economy News 27/05/2022

China will continue to advance its accession into the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement (DEPA), the commerce ministry said Thursday.

“China adheres to aligning with high-standard international economic and trade rules and expanding high-level opening-up,” said Gao Feng, a spokesperson with the Ministry of Commerce.

The spokesperson reiterated China’s commitment to achieving a comprehensive and high-level Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific (FTAAP), adding China will propose work plans in the field of digital and green economy and actively participate in the formulation of new guiding documents on advancing FTAAP.

Gao said China would continue to implement the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership agreement with high quality and safeguard the security and stability of regional industrial and supply chains.

The country will also work with members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to actively build version 3.0 of the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area and establish more mutually beneficial bilateral and regional economic and trade ties, said the spokesperson.
Source: Xinhua

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2022 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software