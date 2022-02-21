China to boost commodity price supervision in push for industrial growth

China’s powerful state planner will take steps to stabilise the commodity market and hasten construction of new infrastructure, it said, in the effort to promote steady industrial growth.

In a joint notice, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and other regulators said they would ensure supply and stabilise prices of primary products and key raw materials, including iron ore and fertiliser.

They also pledged to reinforce futures and spot market supervision of commodities and strengthen price monitoring.

The state planner will encourage companies to invest in certain domestic iron ore and copper projects and to boost use of scrap metal, it said.

China sought with a raft of measures recently to cool rapid growth in iron ore, a key steelmaking ingredient, and restrain other commodity prices, so as to protect downstream users.

The economic planner said it would guide the financial system to transfer profits to the real economy this year, pushing state-owned banks to lend more to manufacturers and back major projects to cut carbon emissions.

The country will also speed up construction of new infrastructure projects, and increase financial support for traditional trading firms, cross-border e-commerce companies and others, authorities said in the notice.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Min Zhang, Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)