China to build commodity trading centre in Caofeidian, aims over $7 bln trade by 2022

China will beef up its Caofeidian pilot free trade zone, prioritising the development of international commodities trade and bringing in more foreign investments, local government said.

The Caofeidian district, on the edge of China’s top steelmaking city of Tangshan, aims to achieve trade volume of more than 50 billion yuan ($7.07 billion) and introduce 100 foreign projects by 2022, it said in a statement on its website.

The district also plans to make a commodities trading centre in northeast Asia in early 2025 and to make China’s northwestern provinces and Mongolia a key shipping hub, the statement said.

The government will speed up development of energy storage and distribution, supporting qualified companies to apply for crude oil import quotas and building storage facilities for crude oil, LNG and refined oil, it said.

Caofeidian in 2019 handled 370 million tonnes of cargo, up 2.8% from a year earlier, while imports and exports were valued at $2.05 billion.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Min Zhang and Muyu Xu, Shivani Singh; editing by Jason Neely)