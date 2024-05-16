China to continue expanding opening up, sharing development dividends: VP

China will continue expanding high-level opening up and sharing its development dividends with all parties, Vice-President Han Zheng said.

Han made the remarks while addressing the opening ceremony of the Global Trade and Investment Promotion Summit 2024 in Beijing.

Only by unswervingly advancing trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, and safeguarding the resilience and stability of global supply and industrial chains, can the bond of cooperation be tightened and mutual benefits be expanded, Han said.

He called for efforts to seize the opportunity of a new round of technological and industrial revolution, strengthen sci-tech innovation, and nurture new growth drivers.

As the world’s second-largest economy, China’s contribution to global economic growth has remained around 30 percent for many years, Han said, adding that China is willing to share its development opportunities with the world and welcomes companies from all over the world to continue to invest in the country.

This was the third edition of the summit, hosted by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade.

More than 750 people from international organizations, foreign chambers of commerce, global trade promotion organizations, enterprises, among others, participated in the summit.

Source: Xinhua