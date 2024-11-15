China to cut or cancel export tax rebates for products including aluminium, copper

China’s finance ministry said on Friday it would reduce or cancel export tax rebates for a wide range of commodities and other products, effective Dec. 1.

The country will reduce the export tax rebate rate for some refined oil products, photovoltaics, batteries, and certain non-metallic mineral products from 13% to 9%.

It also will cancel the rebate for aluminum and copper products and chemically modified animal, plant, or microbial oils and fats.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Colleen Howe; Editing by Jan Harvey)