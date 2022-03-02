China to further optimize government services

China is looking to further optimize its government services, standardizing and normalizing these services and making them more convenient, according to a guideline released by the State Council.

The guideline laid out major tasks in the area, including standardizing detailed lists of government service items and their implementation, and modifying the standard system for services.

It called for the normalization of services, including those related to examination and approval, those involving intermediaries, and online services, urging efforts to enhance the quality of intelligent, targeted and customized services.

The guideline also stressed the need for efforts to improve the capacity of the national integrated government services system, and enhance its data sharing capabilities.

Continuously optimizing government services is significant to facilitating the operations of enterprises and the entrepreneurship of the people, facilitating the circulation of the national economy and fostering a new pattern of development, according to the guideline.

It is also an intrinsic requirement for the construction of a service-oriented government that the people are satisfied with, and for modernizing the national governance system and capacity, the guideline said.

Source: Xinhua