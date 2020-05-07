China to give foreign firms equal access to government support policies – commerce ministry

China will ensure foreign firms have equal access to government support policies, including those on land and tax cuts, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

The Ministry made the comments at a weekly briefing in response to concerns raised by the American Chamber of Commerce in China in a recent white paper where it listed hurdles to what it described as a truly level playing field for U.S. firms in China.

The Ministry also said China’s foreign trade still faces large downward pressure with unprecedented risks and challenges as the coronavirus wreaks havoc on the global economy, despite improving signs indicated by its April trade figures.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Yawen Chen,Xu Jing and Ryan Woo; editing by John Stonestreet)