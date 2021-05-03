China to grant 70% VAT refund for pre-2014 long-term gas imports

China will grant a refund of 70% of value-added tax (VAT) on long-term natural gas imports signed before 2014, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement on Friday, in an effort to help national oil firms narrow losses in their gas import businesses.

The firms have racked up billions of dollars in losses due to multi-year gas supply deals signed with exporters from Qatar and elsewhere nearly a decade ago, when oil-linked prices were much higher and China badly needed the fuel to combat air pollution.

The ministry will also give VAT refunds for other imported natural gas if the import cost exceeds certain benchmarks, it said.

The finance ministry also exempted some equipment used in onshore and offshore oil and gas exploration, including coal-bed methane development, from import tariffs and VAT.

The refunds and exemptions will be in force from January 1, 2021 until December 31, 2025, according to the statement.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Chen Aizhu; editing by John Stonestreet)