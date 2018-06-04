China to launch Shanghai 380 CST futures contract in July: source

China’s new bonded 380 CST bunker fuel futures contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange is set to launch in July after Beijing granted approval last week, according to a Shanghai-based source close to the matter.

“China Securities Regulatory Commission has approved it last week, and the hosting exchange plan to launch it in July after a serials of educational road shows in China,” the Shanghai-based source said Tuesday on the sidelines of the Shanghai Derivatives Market Forum.

Last week, sources told S&P Global Platts that the bonded bunker fuel contract — which will be tax-free and, like the crude futures contract launched March 26, priced in Chinese yuan, with overseas investors allowed to participate via domestic brokerage companies — would be launching in June.

The new bunker fuel oil contract, developed as a tool to hedge physical barrels sold from bonded storage to vessels for international voyage, replaces an existing 180 CST contract and is intended to boost liquidity.

To do so, the SHFE plans to lower the volume of each lot to 10 mt for the 380 CST contract, from 50 mt for the existing 180 CST fuel oil contract.

However, market players told Platts additional measures would be needed to boost liquidity of the new contract, including encouraging more competition in the bonded bunkering segment and allowing more domestic suppliers to send tax-free barrels for bonded bunker deliveries.

LIMITED PHYSICAL PLAYERS

China sells about 10 million mt/year of bonded bunker fuel oil, according to industry estimates. But the market is dominated by a handful of state-owned companies, limiting competition, sources said.

“All companies with oil trading licenses are allowed to take physical deliveries for the contract. But only those holding bonded bunkering business licenses are allowed to finally sell the barrels to international vessels,” the Shanghai-based source said.

Beijing has issued business licenses to 10 companies for bonded bunkering, which means only these 10 license holders will be allowed to take the physical deliveries to run bunkering business in the bonded zones.

Among the license holders are Chimbusco and Sinopec’s bunkering subsidiaries Sinobunker and Sinopec Zhoushan, which dominate the market — the others, especially the new license holders, are very small, only trading about 120,000-240,000 mt/year of fuel, said a Singapore-based trading source.

China’s annual fuel oil exports, which mainly comprise fuel oil sold to international vessels from bonded storage, have ranged between 9.33 million mt and 10.91 million mt in the last five years, data from the General Administration of Customs shows.

State-run Chimbusco’s bunkering volumes are about 5 million mt/year and Sinopec’s are about 3.5 million mt/year.

FROM DOMESTIC TO BONDED ZONE

“The liquidity [of the 380 CST futures] also depends on the government’s policies,” said a Shanghai-based trader with a state-owned oil giant.

Such policies should include not only granting more bonded bunkering license but also allowing more domestic suppliers to send tax-free barrels to bonded zone for delivery, the source said.

“The industry is lobbying for allowing more suppliers to export tax-free fuel oil to encourage domestic production to meet global demand,” Chimbusco’s vice general manager Qing Zhigang said at the Shanghai Derivatives Market Forum.

There are only a handful of state-run refiners — including Dalian-based West Pacific Petrochemical Corp and Sinopec’s Hainan Petrochemical and Gaoqiao Petrochemical — that are allowed to sell fuel oil into the bonded zone free of tax. These refineries are allowed to do tolling trades to send tax-free oil products under processing trade route to bonded zones or overseas.

Barrels supplied by other producers to the bonded zone for delivery are subject to a Yuan 1,218/mt ($190.71/mt) consumption tax and 17% VAT.

As a result of these tax barriers, most of the physical delivery into the contract is expected to come from imports rather than the domestic market.

China imported 13.48 million mt of fuel oil in 2017 with bunker fuel accounting for the majority of that. Less than 10% of imports comprised straight-run fuel oil, which is used by refineries as feedstock.

Singapore was the top supplier with nearly half of the supplies, followed by South Korea and Malaysia, customs data shows.

Source: Platts