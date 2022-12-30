China to lift anti-COVID measures for all imported cold-chain foods, non-cold-chain items

Chinese customs announced on Wednesday that it would revoke anti-COVID-19 measures, including nucleic acid testing, at ports of entry for all imported cold-chain foods and non-cold-chain items, effective January 8, when the country is scheduled to downgrade COVID-19 to Class B management.

The revocation was among the policy tweaks made public on Wednesday as the country continues with wide-ranging efforts to optimize its response to the coronavirus.

COVID-19 testing for all overseas travelers entering the country will also be canceled beginning January 8. All inbound travelers will be required to fill in the results of their nucleic acid tests taken 48 hours before arriving in the country, the General Administration of Customs (GAC) said in a statement on its website.

Inbound travelers with a normal health declaration and no abnormality in routine inspection at the customs port can be green-lighted to social mobility, read the statement. Those with an abnormal health declaration or symptoms such as a fever will be subject to classified treatment plans.

The GAC is also eyeing the resumption of cargo and passenger transport at border ports in an orderly and steady fashion, in accordance with procedural classifications.

As part of the country’s anti-epidemic response over the past three years, Chinese authorities put in place various measures to stop the spread of the COVID-19 through cold chain foods and non-cold chain goods.

The policy tweaks came after a momentous announcement by the National Health Commission late Monday that China will downgrade its COVID-19 management from Class A to Class B, starting January 8.

This suggests that China will phase out its quarantine requirements in light of the international pandemic situation, setting in motion a swift recovery in various economic activities.

Source: Global Times