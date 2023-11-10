Recent News

  

Home / Commodities / Commodity News / China to review anti-dumping duties case on some stainless steel products

China to review anti-dumping duties case on some stainless steel products

in Commodity News 10/11/2023

China’s Commerce of Ministry said on Thursday that it would conduct a review of an anti-dumping duties case for some stainless steel products to bring measures in line with WTO agreements.

The commerce ministry announced in July 2019 its decision to impose anti-dumping duty on stainless steel billet, stainless steel hot-rolled coil and sheet from the European Union, Japan, South Korea and Indonesia.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Amy Lv and Dominique Patton in Beijing; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2023 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software