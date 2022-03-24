Recent News

  

Home / World Economy / World Economy News / China to roll out measures to ease pressure on trade firms

China to roll out measures to ease pressure on trade firms

in World Economy News 25/03/2022

China will roll out multiple measures to help trade firms cope with external uncertainties, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

A recent survey showed domestic small- and medium-sized trade firms faced certain pressures in securing orders and order fulfillment, ministry spokeswoman Shu Jueting told at a regular press conference on Thursday.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ellen Zhang, Xu Jing, Albee Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2022 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software