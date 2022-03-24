China to roll out measures to ease pressure on trade firms

China will roll out multiple measures to help trade firms cope with external uncertainties, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

A recent survey showed domestic small- and medium-sized trade firms faced certain pressures in securing orders and order fulfillment, ministry spokeswoman Shu Jueting told at a regular press conference on Thursday.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ellen Zhang, Xu Jing, Albee Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)