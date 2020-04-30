China to step up epidemic prevention measures at ports of entry

Recent News

  

in Port News 30/04/2020

China will continue to strengthen epidemic prevention and control measures at air and land ports, a health official said Wednesday.

The move is in response to the challenges brought by the rapid growth of COVID-19 cases in some countries to China’s efforts to prevent imported cases, said Mi Feng, a spokesperson for the National Health Commission at a press conference.

The capabilities in nucleic acid testing, epidemiological investigations, concentrated isolation and medical treatment at ports of entry will be enhanced, to guard against imported cases, he said.
Source: Xinhua

