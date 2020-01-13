China total fuel demand forecast to rise 2.3% to 393 mln tonnes in 2020 – CNPC Research

China’s natural gas output to rise 8.2 % year-on-year to 187.5 bcm in 2020, said the think-thank at China’s largest energy producer, China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC), on Monday.

China’s apparent crude oil demand to rise 3.6% year-on-year to 719 million tonnes in 2020 – CNPC Research

China forecast to add 27 million tonnes of new crude refining capacity in 2020 – CNPC Research

Crude throughput forecast to rise 3.9% year-on-year to around 675 million tonnes in 2020 – CNPC Research

Crude oil imports forecast to rise 4.4% year-on-year to 525 million tonnes in 2020 – CNPC Research

Total exports of refined oil products forecast to rise 18.1% year-on-year to exceed 64.5 million tonnes in 2020 – CNPC Research

Natural gas imports to rise 9.3 % year-on-year to 150 bcm in 2020 – CNPC Research

* LNG imports to rise 9.5% year-on-year to around 94 bcm in 2020 – CNPC Research

* Gasoline exports forecast to rise 35.39% year-on-year to 23.68 million tonnes in 2020 – CNPC Research

* Diesel exports forecast to rise 10.69% year-on-year to 25.8 million tonnes in 2020 – CNPC Research

* Kerosene exports forecast to rise 8.73% year-on-year to 15.07 million tonnes in 2020 – CNPC Research

* Crude oil output forecast to rise 1.57% year-on-year to 194 million tonnes in 2020 – CNPC Research

* Total fuel demand forecast to rise 2.3% year-on-year to 393 million tonnes in 2020 – CNPC Research

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Muyu Xu, Aizhu Chen and Shivani Singh; Eidting by Kim Coghill)