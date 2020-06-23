China Trade Deal ‘Fully Intact,’ Trump Says as Top Adviser Stirs Confusion — Update

President Trump said the U.S.-China trade deal remains in place shortly after a senior aide appeared to say on national television that the agreement was over, prompting confusion among investors.

“The China Trade Deal is fully intact,” Mr. Trump wrote on Twitter at 10:22 p.m. on Monday. “Hopefully they will continue to live up to the terms of the Agreement!”

In a Monday night interview on Fox News, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro was asked about the trade deal, with anchor Martha MacCallum noting that the president wanted to maintain the agreement and ensure that China made good on its commitments. “But given everything that’s happened and all the things you just listed, is that over?” she asked.

“It’s over. Yes,” Mr. Navarro, a vocal critic of China, responded.

As stock futures dropped, Mr. Navarro quickly sought to clarify his comments, telling The Wall Street Journal they had been “taken wildly out of context.”

“They had nothing at all to do with the phase-one trade deal, which continues in place,” he said. “I was simply speaking to the lack of trust we now have of the Chinese Communist Party after they lied about the origins of the China virus and foisted a pandemic upon the world.”

Mr. Navarro’s comments set off a scramble inside the White House, with multiple administration officials, including National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow, stressing to reporters that the agreement wasn’t being scuttled.

Administration officials have stressed in recent months that they aren’t abandoning the phase-one trade agreement, which was agreed to late last year to much fanfare.

The deal calls for China, over the next two years, to increase purchases of U.S. goods and services by $200 billion over 2017 levels.

Last week U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer testified before the House Ways and Means Committee that the trade deal shows no signs of weakening despite differences between the two nations over the coronavirus pandemic, China’s crackdown on Hong Kong’s autonomy and China’s falling behind on purchases of U.S. goods.

“Every indication is that in spite of this Covid-19, they are going to do what they say,” Mr. Lighthizer said.

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Journal reported last week that China is far behind on the targeted purchases of U.S. goods that were part of the phase-one agreement, but the deal remains a relative bright spot in U.S. trade as the world economy takes a hit from the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. also retains tariffs on about $360 billion worth of imports from China.

Mr. Trump has said his frustrations with China have changed the way he looks at the trade agreement. “I guess I view the trade deal a little bit differently than I did three months ago,” he told reporters earlier this month. Still, he hasn’t gone as far as to say the accord would be scrapped.

Mr. Navarro is one of the most hawkish members of the Trump administration on China and was an adviser to the 2016 Trump campaign that hammered away at the trade imbalance. As he seeks re-election, Mr. Trump has again turned to tougher rhetoric against China and has sought to portray presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden as weak on the issue.

