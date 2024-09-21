China unexpectedly leaves lending benchmark LPR unchanged
China unexpectedly left benchmark lending rates unchanged at the monthly fixing on Friday, despite the Federal Reserve delivering an outsized interest rate cut earlier this week.
The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) CNYLPR1Y=CFXS was kept at 3.35%, while the five-year LPR CNYLPR5Y=CFXS was unchanged at 3.85%.
In a Reuters survey of 39 market participants conducted this week, 27, or 69%, of all respondents expected both rates to be trimmed.
Most new and outstanding loans in China are based on the one-year LPR, while the five-year rate influences the pricing of mortgages.
China surprised markets by cutting major short and long-term interest rates in July, its first such broad move in almost a year, signalling policymakers’ intent to strengthen economic growth.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)