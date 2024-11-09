China unveils steps to tackle ‘hidden’ debt of local goverments

China will allow local governments to issue 6 trillion yuan ($838.77 billion) in bonds to swap for off-balance sheet or “hidden” debt over three years, an official said on Friday.

China’s top legislative body, the standing committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC), approved a bill on raising ceilings on local government debt during a meeting from Nov. 4 to 8, said Xu Hongcai, vice chairman of the financial and economic affairs committee of the NPC.

Xu, who made the remarks at a press conference in Beijing, added that the debt swap would help resolve local debt risks.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Writing by Ellen Zhang; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)