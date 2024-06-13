China urges EU to stand by its ‘free trade’

China on Wednesday urged the European Union to honor its commitment to supporting free trade and rejecting protectionism after the EU said it would apply additional duties of up to 25 percent on imported Chinese EVs from next month.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said at a daily news briefing that the anti-subsidy investigation is a typical act of protectionism.

Using the investigation as a pretext, Lin said the EU has imposed tariffs on EVs imported from China, which violates the principles of market economy and international trade rules.

Such move also damages China-EU economic and trade cooperation as well as the stability of the global automotive supply chain, ultimately harming Europe’s own interests.

Lin said recently political figures from various European countries and representatives from the industry have expressed opposition to the investigation, believing that imposing tariffs on Chinese EVs to protect the EU industry is a misguided approach.

Protectionism is not the way forward while openness and cooperation are the right path, Lin said.

He urged the EU to adhere to its commitment to supporting free trade and opposing protectionism, and work together with China to uphold the overall situation of China-EU economic and trade cooperation.

China will take all necessary measures to firmly defend its legitimate rights and interests, he added.

