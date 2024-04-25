China urges EU to stop ‘excuses’ to restrict Chinese firms

China urged the European Union to abide by its commitment to opening markets and fair competition, as well as to comply with World Trade Organisation rules, its foreign ministry said in response to EU’s actions against Chinese businesses.

Responding to a question about the EU’s probe into Chinese public procurement of medical devices, ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said China urged the EU to “stop using all kinds of excuses to suppress and restrict Chinese enterprises for no reason”.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Joe Cash; Writing by Liz Lee, Editing by Ros Russell)