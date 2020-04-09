China Vows to Liberalize Interest Rates, Open Up Financial Sector

China’s State Council said Thursday that it would further liberalize its benchmark interest rates and open up domestic financial sector to overseas investors.

In a broad guideline published on the government’s website, the cabinet said it would steadily push ahead interest rate liberalization by making benchmark deposit and loan rates more market oriented.

China scrapped the benchmark loan rate last year and replaced it with a new interest-rate regime more responsive to market movements. But the government still keeps a grip over benchmark deposit rates whose liberalization would trigger fierce competition that officials fear could result in financial instability.

The State Council said it would give foreign financial institution more access to domestic market while push ahead opening up of Chinese future markets. It vows to increase financial services for small and private firms that have long been ignored by state-dominant financial system. The government would expand the size of the nation’s bond market and explore a register-based corporate bond issuance system.

The council also said to further overhaul its hukou, or household registration, system by removing restrictions in most Chinese cities and only keeping caps in the biggest metropolis.

Source: Dow Jones