China will boost investment in strategic industries: state planner

China will boost investment in strategic industries: state planner

24/09/2020

China said on Wednesday it will boost investment in strategic industries including core tech sectors such as 5G, artificial intelligence and chips.

China will accelerate development of new materials to ensure stable supply chains for aircraft, microelectronic manufacturing and deep-sea mining sectors, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said.

China will also speed development of vaccine innovation, diagnostic, testing reagents and antibody drugs, the NDRC said.
Source: Reuters (Reporting By Ryan Woo and Lusha Zhang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

