China will extend tariff exemptions for 65 U.S. products

in World Economy News 26/02/2021

China’s finance ministry said on Friday that it would extend tariff exemptions for 65 imported products from the United States, including logs and aircraft parts.

The extension, effective on Feb. 28, will last until Sept. 16, 2021, the ministry said. The products received exemptions from retaliatory tariffs imposed by China on U.S. goods.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Ryan Woo; Writing by Colin Qian; Editing by Alex Richardson)

