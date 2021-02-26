China will extend tariff exemptions for 65 U.S. products

China’s finance ministry said on Friday that it would extend tariff exemptions for 65 imported products from the United States, including logs and aircraft parts.

The extension, effective on Feb. 28, will last until Sept. 16, 2021, the ministry said. The products received exemptions from retaliatory tariffs imposed by China on U.S. goods.

