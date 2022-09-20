Recent News

  

Home / Commodities / Freight News / China will increase agricultural imports from Vietnam: State media

China will increase agricultural imports from Vietnam: State media

in Freight News 20/09/2022

China will increase imports of agricultural products from Vietnam and ensure smooth customs clearance at border ports, state media on Monday (Sep 19) quoted Premier Li Keqiang as saying.

China is willing to expand economic and trade cooperation with Vietnam and will increase direct flights between the two countries to facilitate personnel exchanges under the premise of COVID-19 prevention, Li said during a call with Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, state media reported.
Source: Reuters

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2022 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software