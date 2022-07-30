China will keep forex market steady in H2 – forex regulator
China will keep its foreign exchange markets steady in the second half of this year and will safeguard the country’s economic and financial security, the foreign exchange regulator said on Friday.
China will also improve capital management of foreign investors’ investments in the domestic bond market and strengthen risk supervision and risk response of cross-border capital flows, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said in a statement after a meeting on foreign exchange management operations.
Source: Reuters