Recent News

  

Home / World Economy / World Economy News / China will maintain certain level of growth -Premier Li

China will maintain certain level of growth -Premier Li

in World Economy News 29/03/2023

China’s economy will maintain a certain level of growth, and the country will speed up a transition towards higher quality growth, Chinese state media quoted Premier Li Qiang as saying on Monday.

“Global economic development is at a complex and difficult period. China should solidify confidence and stabilise expectations in the face of challenges” Li was quoted as saying.

Li made the remarks as he met with foreign delegates at the China Development Forum in Beijing.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2023 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software