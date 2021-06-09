Recent News

  

China will make macro policies more targeted

10/06/2021

China will maintain the continuity and stability of macro policies, and make such policies more targeted, state television reported on Wednesday, citing a cabinet meeting.

China will not resort to “flood-like” stimulus and will keep economic operations within reasonable range, the cabinet said.

China will also push forward construction of major projects, to better play the key role of investment while keeping consumption as a fundamental role, it added.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Lusha Zhang, Roxanne Liu and Kevin Yao)

