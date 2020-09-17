China will support participation of private firms in railway, oil and gas projects – state media

China will promote the opening up of oil and gas infrastructure to private firms and support their participation in railway projects, the country’s cabinet said on Thursday.

China will work to create a fair environment for private companies as a means of boosting employment, the state radio quoted participants at the meeting as saying.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Jan Harvey)