China witnessed an upsurge in freight output in first half

The Ministry of Transport revealed that China witnessed a big increase in its freight output in the 6 months of 2021 as the country aims for augmenting shipping space and cargo supply.

Sun Wenjian, a spokesperson of the ministry stated that in the first half of this year, China’s ports traded 7.64 billion tons of freight, increasing 13.2 percent annually, and an upsurge of 13.9 percent from the same period in 2019.

Sun also added that the country’s container output at ports increased 15 percent annually to 140 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) in the period, a development of 8.8 percent from the same period in 2019.

China has collaborated with related parties to considerably augment the shipping room of main liner firms to help alleviate container lack and incessant upsurge of freight fees in the global shipping market. The capacity on North America and Europe paths increased by 55 percent and 30 percent correspondingly from the same period of 2020.

