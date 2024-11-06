China zinc smelter group sets processing fees for Q1 2025

China Zinc Smelters Purchasing Team (CZSPT) has set domestic processing fees for zinc concentrate at between 2,000 yuan ($281.57) a metric ton and 2,500 a ton for the first quarter in 2025, state-backed research house Antaike said on Tuesday.

The group also set processing fees for imported cargoes at $10–$30 per dry ton, Antaike said, adding that it discussed how to “strengthen industry self-discipline” in an environment where “zinc smelting and processing fees continue to seriously deviate from costs”.

In August, majorChinese zinc smelters hadagreed at a meeting to adjust planned maintenance on production lines and postpone commissioning of new capacity, according to a report from Antaike at the time, as falling ore processing prices due to tight ore supply eroded the sector’s profits.

They had also discussed potentially establishing a floor pricing mechanism for zinc concentrate treatment charges.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Amy Lv, Bernard Orr and Colleen Howe; Editing by Louise Heavens)