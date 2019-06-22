China’s 2019 alumina imports to double to 1 million mt, while exports shrink

China is expected to import around 1 million mt alumina in 2019, almost double the 510,000 mt imported in 2018 amid a shortage of domestic alumina supply, while its alumina exports so far this year were shrinking, China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association said Friday.

China did not export a lot of alumina in recent months, CNIA said with only a small volume of export orders in the second half of March, when it was profitable to do so amid uncertainties surrounding the resumption of Norsk Hydro’s Alunorte alumina refinery in Brazil.

It said judging from Chinese alumina exports of just 169,525 mt in January-April this year, China’s total alumina exports so far this year were less than the 1.4615 million mt exports in 2018.

Qianhai Mercantile Exchange’s most active 1906 alumina futures for June delivery, closed at Yuan 3,150/mt ($458) Friday, up from Yuan 2,800/mt in early May, QME data showed. In less than two weeks, following news of red mud spill incident in China in May, domestic monthly prices have soared by nearly Yuan 500/mt ($146), lifting the Chinese aluminum sector’s production costs, CNIA data showed.

In China’s Henan and Shanxi provinces, key mainland alumina production bases, local alumina producers were struggling amid a lack of bauxite supply. While in Liaoning province, five alumina projects have been suspended, spurring Chinese aluminum producers to invest in alumina, aluminum, and auxiliary projects overseas, CNIA said.

The association said changes in the alumina market fundamentals have resulted in the setting of more transparent spot alumina trade platforms in China, including at Qianhai Mercantile Exchange in Shenzhen city, with Shanghai Futures Exchange planning to start alumina futures contracts later this year.

