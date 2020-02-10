China’s 2019 Fiscal Deficit Outpaced Government Target as Economy Slowed

China ran a much larger fiscal deficit than planned in 2019 as the government increased spending to boost economic growth, official data showed.

The government’s fiscal deficit, or the difference between revenue and spending, stood at 4.849 trillion yuan ($692 billion) last year, which was about 4.9% of its gross domestic product in 2019, according to Wall Street Journal calculations based on data released by the Ministry of Finance.

China set the fiscal budget deficit at 2.76 trillion yuan in 2019, or about 2.8% of the nation’s gross domestic product.

Total fiscal revenue was 19.038 trillion yuan, up 3.8% from a year earlier, while fiscal spending stood at 23.887 trillion yuan, up 8.1% on year, the Ministry of Finance said Monday.

Beijing had planned for revenue and spending to grow 5% and 6.5% in 2019, respectively.

Monday’s annual fiscal data are initial estimates and the final reports will probably show a smaller fiscal deficit, as the government accounts for other sources of revenue, such as from rainy-day reserves and idle funds.

China’s so-called augmented fiscal deficit, which takes into account the government’s own spending and spending funded by government-controlled financial firms, is much larger than official estimates, economists have said.

Chinese economic growth, which held steady in the last quarter of the year, may slow sharply early this year due to the new coronavirus outbreak, economists have said. Beijing has pledged to enhance efforts to combat the outbreak while stabilizing economic growth.

Source: Dow Jones