China’s 2020 gas consumption to reach 320 bcm -CNPC research

China’s gas consumption in 2020 is expected to rise to around 320 billion cubic metres (bcm), while the pace of gas import growth is set to slow sharply this year, state energy group China National Petroleum Corp’s (CNPC) research arm said.

Gas consumption this year is seen exceeding 300 bcm, up 9% from 2018, Jiang Xuefeng, vice chairman at CNPC’s Economics and Technology Research Institute (ETRI), said at a briefing in Beijing on Thursday.

Gas imports are expected to rise 8% this year to 133 bcm, he said, a slower pace from the bumper growth rate of 31.9% in 2018.

This comes at a time when China and Russia have recently launched a landmark “Power of Siberia” pipeline to deliver gas to China’s south and east.

Jiang expects gas production to rise 9% to 170 bcm in 2019. These estimates are in line with those from the state planner.

In January to October, output rose 9.3% to 142.3 bcm.

China recently set up a state oil and gas pipe firm to provide fair market access to infrastructure that has mainly been controlled by three state oil groups.

