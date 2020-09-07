China’s African iron ore adventure will be filler, not killer

China’s ambition to build an alternative iron ore industry in Africa will push down iron ore prices by a maximum of $US8 ($11) per tonne, hosing down suggestions it will be a “killer” for Australia’s biggest export industry.

Amid an escalating trade war that has already seen Australian barley, wine and coal exporters punished by China, the involvement of big Chinese companies in efforts to develop Guinea’s Simandou iron ore province has sparked fears Australia’s biggest commercial partner may be seeking to reduce its reliance on Australian iron ore.

China is easily the biggest buyer of Australia’s most lucrative export commodity, being the source of 68 per cent of Australia’s iron ore export earnings over the past year.

But commodity intelligence firm CRU found development of Guinea’s Simandou iron ore province would have little impact on Australia’s market share and there remained a “material” chance Guinea would never ship any iron ore to China.

Simandou’s vast volumes of high-grade iron ore have remained undeveloped through the past 15 years of booming Chinese demand for steel because of the high cost of constructing the project, regular outbreaks of the ebola virus and political uncertainty in Guinea.

But the project has found fresh momentum over the past year amid high commodity prices and the awarding of two Simandou tenements to the ”SMB-Winning” consortium of Chinese, Singaporean and French companies.

The consortium has pledged to spend $US14 billion ($19 billion) to develop a project capable of initially exporting between 60 million and 80 million tonnes of iron ore a year within five to seven years, putting pressure on Rio Tinto to develop its neighbouring Simandou tenements.

SMB-Winning could increase production to 150 million tonnes a year longer term, but CRU iron ore analyst Andrew Gadd said Simandou would provide less than 10 per cent of the world’s iron ore in 2030 even if the most ambitious development schedules were met.

”We are only talking about Guinea reaching 3 per cent to 7 per cent market share. Australian share will stay relatively steady,” he said, after conducting a detailed investigation into Simandou’s potential impact on iron ore markets.

Mr Gadd predicts Australia will supply about 43 per cent of the world’s iron ore in 2030 and about 60 per cent of the seaborne iron ore market; a prediction that implies most new mines built in Australia will replace existing mines, rather than add to Australia’s total output.

”Guinea is almost certain to be smaller than Australia and Brazil in the long run, barring a truly seismic event in the industry that shifts the balance. The resources in Brazil and Australia are so vast and low cost, with capital already deployed in the necessary infrastructure to deliver ore at scale for the long run,” he said.

”It just won’t make any financial sense to build out Guinea to a comparable size and would undermine the resource life.

”It is worth keeping in mind the probability of zero production from Guinea is diminishing, but is still material. The myriad risks that have stifled development in the past still exist.”

It is the second time in the past 40 years that a major iron ore customer has sought to reduce its reliance on Australian exports; Japanese steel mills played a big role in expanding the Brazilian iron ore industry in the 1980s.

Guinea’s rapid emergence as China’s biggest supplier of bauxite – a commodity mined and transported in a similar ”bulk” method to iron ore – has stoked fears the African nation could do the same thing in iron ore.

Those fears have been exacerbated by the fact the biggest players in Guinea’s bauxite boom also have exposure to Simandou.

SMB-Winning’s members (Chinese aluminium producer Shandong Weiqiao, Singaporean shipping company Winning International, China’s Yantai Port Group and mining company Société Minière de Boké) are collectively Guinea’s biggest bauxite exporters.

Rio and its Simandou partner Chinalco have also increased Guinean bauxite exports over the past five years.

Guinean mines shipped just 0.37 million tonnes of bauxite to China in 2015, but by 2017 they had shipped more than 30 million tonnes and, according to Australia’s CBIX Bauxite Index, the African nation provided 44 million of the 100.7 million tonnes imported by China in 2019.

”SMB-Winning has a track record in Guinea with bauxite of course, but the investment requirements of Simandou are an order of magnitude higher, with associated complexity and execution risk,” Mr Gadd said.

Guinea’s biggest bauxite mines, such as the Sangaredi mine that is partly owned by Rio and Alumina Limited, is about 130 kilometres from coastal ports and has expanded production over the past five years with the benefit of existing railways that were built in the 1970s.

The Simandou developers will need to build 650 kilometres of railways and bridges (about double the distance between most Western Australian iron ore mines and ports) to get their iron ore to Guinean ports.

Guinean iron ore will also have higher freight costs than Australian iron ore, to account for the longer journey to north Asia.

In 2014, Rio estimated the cost of building the new railways and deepwater ports for Simandou at more than $US12 billion.

Cheaper infrastructure solutions are available if Simandou’s iron ore is taken to ports in neighbouring Liberia, but the Guinean government has traditionally opposed such options, and the deal signed with SMB-Winning in June stated that infrastructure would be built in Guinea, not Liberia.

Rio boss Jean-Sebastien Jacques signalled in July that he was studying whether it would be more affordable to work with SMB-Winning on infrastructure for the parties’ respective Simandou projects.

UBS analyst Glyn Lawcock estimated it would be three to four times cheaper to build replacement mines in WA’s Pilbara region than to build Simandou, given new mines in WA can take advantage of existing infrastructure.

”The introduction of 60 million to 80 million tonnes per annum of low-cost Guinean iron ore is not expected to materially impact our $US55 per tonne long term price [forecast],” Mr Lawcock said in a note to clients.

”But it does provide China with alternative supply at a time when Australia-China trade tensions appear high.”

Mr Lawcock said Chinese steel mills typically blended high-grade ore, like the product Simandou would produce, with lower-grade ore to produce a feedstock that replicates the product Rio has traditionally sold from WA – ore with 62 per cent iron.

Perverse outcomes

Mr Lawcock said such blending could, perversely, mean low-grade producers such as Fortescue benefit most from Simandou’s arrival in the market.

”Additional high-grade iron ore from Simandou could see increased demand for low-grade iron ore, perhaps to the benefit of FMG and at the expense of BHP and RIO,” he said.

Mr Gadd agreed that Simandou would provide the stiffest competition for Brazilian miner Vale, which dominates the market for ore with iron grades above 65 per cent.

”The additional high-grade supply will actually act to subsidise low-grade ore by diluting their impurities in blast furnaces,” he said.

”So low-grade prices will be less impacted and as long as the low-grade producers have a low enough production cost to remain viable, they will have a market to sell to, unless aggressive carbon prices are implemented in the steel industry.”

Impact on price uncertain

Mr Gadd said Simandou’s impact on iron ore prices would naturally depend on the final size of the project.

”Given the wide envelope of potential volumes, there is corresponding uncertainty on direct price impact, but our analysis of 60 million to 150 million tonnes per year of additional supply is suggesting a price fall of $US2 to $US8,” he said.

Iron ore was fetching $US127.31 per tonne on Wednesday, having averaged $US93 per tonne in the year to June 30, and $US80 per tonne in fiscal 2019.

JPMorgan said last month it expected it would take five to seven years for Simandou to enter the iron ore market.

That view echoes the thoughts of Fortescue chief executive Elizabeth Gaines, who declared in July that she did not expect to see Simandou iron ore in the market within the next five years at least.

Mining industry veteran Ian Burston was a director of Fortescue until 2011 and spent much of the past decade trying to develop an iron ore project in Nigeria with ASX-listed company Kogi Iron.

He said trade tensions between Australia and China could prompt the middle kingdom to accelerate development of Simandou, but it would never kill off Australia’s iron ore industry.

”At the moment with all the nonsense going backwards and forwards, they might be a bit keener to move things forward at a faster clip than they might have otherwise,” Mr Burston said of SMB-Winning’s Chinese members.

“But bear in mind that Australia is mining some very good iron ore still, and that will always receive a lot of attention as the quality ore to go into the blast furnace.”

With much of Africa yet to go through the urbanisation that has driven China’s demand for iron ore over the past 15 years, Simandou may one day play a role in African steel production, reducing the need for expensive export infrastructure.

But Mr Burston said impoverished African nations would always want to sell a portion of their natural resources into export markets.

”They will always want to do that in part because it brings them hard currency,” he said.

