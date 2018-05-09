China’s Apr steel exports rise 15% on month, slip 0.2% on year at 6.48 mil mt

China’s finished steel exports in April increased for the third month in a row to 6.48 million mt, up 15% month on month, and the highest level since September 2017, preliminary data released by the General Administration of Customs showed.

April’s exports were, however, 0.2% lower year on year.

Over January-April, China’s steel export volume totaled 21.62 million mt, down 20% year on year.

Market sources said the rise in the April export figure was within expectations, as orders for April shipments — booked during February-March — climbed up amid declining Chinese steel prices.

Steel imports totaled 1.05 million mt in April, down 15% on the month and down 3% on the year. In the first four months of 2018, steel imports were down 1% on the year to 4.5 million mt.

Net steel exports in April were at 5.43 million mt, up 23% month on month and up 0.4% year on year. In January-April, the net steel export figure was 17.13 million mt, down 24% on the year.

Source: Platts