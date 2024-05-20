China’s April activity data disappointed as heightened caution persists

Retail sales growth fell to a new post-pandemic low

April’s data continued to show a shift away from consumption as a growth driver for 2024. April retail sales growth fell to 2.3% YoY, down from 3.1% YoY in March, bringing the year-to-date growth rate to 4.1% YoY.

The largest drag to retail sales in April was tied to auto sales, which declined -5.6% YoY, and the data may add fuel to the fire for the critics of China’s overcapacity in this sector. Another major category, household appliances, also slowed to 4.5% YoY. As trade-in policies take effect later in the year, these categories could see some recovery. However, weakness in other categories including clothing (-2.0%), cosmetics (-2.7%), and gold & jewellery (-0.1%) show that many categories of discretionary consumption remain on the weak side.

On the bright side, we continued to see the “eat, drink, and play” theme outperform in April. Year-on-year growth for catering (4.4%), tobacco & liquor (8.5%), and sports & recreation (12.7%) outpaced headline growth. Consumers have been forgoing big-ticket purchases in favour of spending in these categories in 2024.

Consumption growth is likely to remain moderate through most of 2024, as consumer confidence remains downbeat amid tepid wage growth and the lingering negative wealth effects from the past several years of declining asset prices. A possible bottoming out of prices would also take some time before translating to stronger consumer activity.

Housing prices continued to slump as homebuyers remained cautious ahead of policy rollout

April’s data showed that in the 70-city sample from China’s National Bureau of Statistics, property prices continued to slide. New home prices fell by -0.58% MoM, and secondary market prices fell by -0.94% MoM, which were the steepest sequential declines since the start of the housing slump in 2021, down from -0.34% and -0.53% MoM growth respectively in March.

At the city level, 69 out of 70 cities continued to see declining prices in the secondary home market in April, unchanged from March. Ten of these cities experienced steep MoM declines between 1.5-1.8%. The new home market fared slightly better. Six out of 70 cities, including Shanghai and Tianjin, saw an uptick in new home prices. However, this was still a weaker performance than in March, when 11 out of 70 cities saw increased prices.

A recent flurry of supportive policy announcements including removing purchase restrictions, housing “trade-in” policies, and plans to directly purchase housing units for social housing programmes, has boosted market optimism that we will see a bottoming out of housing prices sometime this year. As these policies continue to roll out in the coming months, they should help to alleviate some of the downward pressure on property prices. With that said, data indicates that homebuyers may still be on the cautious side and some may remain on the sidelines until a trough is established.

While it is arguably one of the most important signs of a stabilisation of sentiment in China, it is worth noting that a potential bottoming out of housing prices would only be the first step; elevated housing inventories will likely keep real estate investment suppressed for some time yet, and the property sector will remain a major drag on the economy this year.

