China’s April oil product consumption falls 2.4% on year: NDRC

China consumed 27.06 million mt of oil products in April, down 2.4% year on year, the National Development and Reform Commission said.

This is the first time in three years that monthly oil product consumption figures published by the NDRC have recorded a year-on-year decline, according to historical NDRC data seen by S&P Global Platts.

The decrease was led mainly by gasoil demand, which fell 8.1% year on year, while gasoline consumption rose 3.2% on year — the lowest year-on-year growth seen since April 2018, NDRC data showed. NDRC didn’t provide the breakdown of volumes for the two grades.

China’s gasoil demand was weak last month due to slower consumption from the manufacturing sector, said Wang Zhuwei, senior analyst with S&P Global Platts Analytics.

China’s manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index was at 50.1 in April, compared with 51.4 in April 2018, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics.

The on-going trade tension between China and the US was believed to have had a negative impact on the manufacturing sector, market sources said.

On the other hand, poor car sales was also believed to have weighed on the country’s gasoline consumption growth in April, the sources added.

China’s passenger car sales in April fell 17.7% year on year, the tenth consecutive drop since July 2018, according to data from China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

The country processed 50.19 million mt of crude oil in April, up 1.4% year on year, with its oil product output edging up 0.5% year on year to 31.12 million mt in the month, NDRC data showed.

Meanwhile, China produced 15.7 million mt of crude oil in April, up 1.1% year on year, NDRC said.

The crude throughput data provided by NDRC differed slightly from that released by the NBS in mid-May. According to NBS data, China’s crude throughput stood at 52.1 million mt in April.

Over January-April, China consumed 103.93 million mt of oil products, down 0.3% year on year, with gasoline consumption rising 3.6% year on year while gasoil consumption fell 5.9% on year, the NDRC data showed.

The country’s crude output totaled 62.89 million mt during January-April, up 0.9% year on year, while its crude throughput was at 198.4 million mt, up 1.6% over the same period, NDRC said.

There was no month-on-month comparison for April as NDRC did not provide the monthly data for March.

NDRC normally releases key data on crude production and throughput, oil product output and consumption on a monthly basis, without providing explanations for the changes.

Platts calculates the data for the prior year based on the percentage changes provided by the NDRC.

Source: Platts