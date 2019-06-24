Recent News

  
China’s assistant foreign minister says global community sees harm from protectionism

in World Economy News 24/06/2019

China’s Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Zhang Jun said on Monday that the international community recognises harm from protectionism, and that China will safeguard its fundamental interests.

The world economy faces rising risks, and the Group of 20 should ensure unity and cooperation, Zhang said at a media briefing.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is due to meet U.S. President Donald Trump at the G20 summit in the Japanese city of Osaka at the end of the week.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Kevin Yao; Writing by Ryan Woo; editing by Darren Schuettler)

