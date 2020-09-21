China’s Aug iron ore concs output a record high

China’s iron ore concentrates output among 332 domestic mining companies under Mysteel’s survey hit a new high in August since the commencement of the survey in January 2018, up 2% on year to 24.3 million tonnes, as the Chinese miners had been maximizing their concentrates output on high prices, market sources confirmed on Thursday.

The August volume also rebounded 2.2% on month after a one-month dip in July, according to Mysteel’s data, which was “mainly due to the fact that some mining companies in East and South China had ramped up their production when the weather had turned more cooperative,” the survey conductor said.

Source: MySteel