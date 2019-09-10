China’s Aug natural gas imports rise 8% on year to 8.34 mil mt

China’s natural gas imports, comprising LNG and pipeline gas, totaled 8.34 million mt, or 11.5 Bcm, in August, the latest preliminary data released by the General Administration of Customs showed.

The August imports were up 7.7% year on year from 7.74 million mt, or 10.68 Bcm, S&P Global Platts calculations based on historical data from the customs showed.

Over January-August, China imported a total of 63.04 million mt, or 86.93 Bcm of natural gas, up 10.3% from 57.15 million mt, or 78.81 Bcm, during the same period last year, according to the customs data.

For month-on-month comparison, August imports were also up 5.6% from 7.89 million mt, or 10.89 Bcm in July, Platts calculations showed.

Preliminary import data does not separate specific volumes for LNG and pipeline gas. The detailed data will be released by customs later in the month.

Source: Platts