Recent News

  

Home / Commodities / Commodity News / China’s average iron ore price index drops in September

China’s average iron ore price index drops in September

in Commodity News 22/10/2019

The average China Iron Ore Price Index dropped slightly in September from the previous month, according to the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).

The monthly average dropped 0.37 percent month on month to 335.35 in September, according to the CISA.

In breakdown, the price index for domestically produced iron ore was down by 4.22 percent month on month to 330.45 in September, while the price index for imported iron ore went up 0.38 percent to 336.27.

Imported iron ore stocks at domestic ports amounted to 120 million tonnes at the end of September, down 0.81 percent from a month earlier, according to the CISA.

With the increase of imported iron ore and the rising supply of steel scrap, the oversupply trend of iron ore will dominate and the price will continue to decline, according to the CISA.
Source: Xinhua

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2019 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software