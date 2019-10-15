China’s Banks Step Up Lending to Spur Economic Growth

Chinese banks ramped up lending last month, with new loans hitting a six-month high, as the authorities step up efforts to spur economic growth.

Chinese banks issued 1.69 trillion yuan ($239.14 billion) worth of new yuan loans in September, up from CNY1.21 trillion in August, data from the People’s Bank of China showed Tuesday.

Newly-extended loans for September were more than the median forecast of CNY1.4 trillion in a poll of 15 economists by The Wall Street Journal.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang Monday said that China’s economy is under pressure amid sluggish demand, urging local officials to ensure that growth stays within a reasonable range.

The central bank last month lowered the amount of money commercial banks are required to put aside as reserves, unleashing $126 billion for lenders to finance projects and boost consumer spending.

Total social financing, a broader measure of credit in the economy that includes both bank loans and nonbank financing, came in at CNY2.27 trillion in September, up from August’ s CNY2.018 trillion, the central bank data showed.

The central bank said it has adjusted how it calculates corporate bonds, a component of the total social financing, by adding asset-backed securities.

China’s broadest measure of money supply, M2, was up 8.4% at the end of September from a year earlier, compared with an 8.2% growth at the end of August and slightly faster than economists’ median forecast of an 8.3% increase.

